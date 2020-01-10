Virginia man who took armored vehicle on joyride granted conditional release

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Joshua Yabut, a former Army National Guard officer who drove off in an armored personnel carrier from Fort Pickett in June of 2018 while under the influence of drugs, has been in custody for nearly a year.

On Friday, Yabut was granted his conditional release after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in August, according to Nottoway County Commonwealth’s Attorney Leanne Watrous.

Yabut must comply with several conditions for his conditional release, including having progress reports given to the court no less than every six months, getting permission to leave Virginia and not owning or possessing a gun.

If Yabut were to violate any of these stipulations, the court could revoke his release, according to Watrous.

