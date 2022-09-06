PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Annandale man chose the top prize ticket in a Virginia Lottery game with a payout of $1 million.

Jose Velasquez thought he was redeeming a $600 winning ticket. When Virginia Lottery staffers at the customer service center in Woodbridge saw it, however, they quickly discovered the ticket was worth a lot more.

Velasquez had stopped after work to pick up a pack of soft drinks at the Safeway on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County when he decided to buy what would end up being the winning “20X the Money” ticket.

Virginia Lottery presented Velasquez with the choice of either taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $759,878 before taxes. He chose the cash option. Safeway on Little River Turnpike also received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

(Courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

Velasquez told Virginia Lottery officials that he is planning to use his winning to take care of his family and possibly start his own business.

This is the second top prize to be won in the latest version of the 20X the Money game, meaning that there is one unclaimed top prize remaining. The chance of winning the top prize is 1 in 1,754,400. The chance of winning any prize in the game is 1 in 3.65.