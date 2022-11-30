RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For years, conservation and sportfishing groups in Virginia have called for the state to take action against menhaden fishing in the Chesapeake Bay. Now, it seems they’re finally being heard.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission announced it will be reviewing a new proposal on Dec. 6 to “establish management measures for a sustainable Atlantic menhaden fishery and to provide fair and equitable allocation to the sectors” with regards to the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem.

The proposal calls for fishing bans within a mile off shore and near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel complex, among other requests.

To read the full proposal, visit here.