Virginia, Maryland governors and D.C. mayor ask people not to come to Washington for the inauguration

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb on an inauguration platform on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, released a joint statement asking people not to travel to Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

This announcement comes after Chief executives from the three localities held a joint call planning for the inauguration today. After the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, leaders said they discussed the need for enhanced planning and preparation.

“Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C. and to instead participate virtually,” the announcement said.

Here is the full joint statement the office’s released: