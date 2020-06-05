Virginia mayor resigns two days after offering to take Confederate monuments

The mayor of Crewe, a tiny town in Virginia, resigned from office Friday after drawing criticism for offering to take Richmond’s Confederate monuments, according to a letter obtained by the Courier-Record Newspaper. (photo of Greg Eanes taken by 8News)

CREWE, Va. (WRIC) — The mayor of Crewe, a tiny town in Virginia, resigned from office Friday after drawing criticism for requesting to take Richmond’s Confederate monuments, according to a letter obtained by the Courier-Record Newspaper.

On Thursday, Mayor Greg Eanes withdrew a request he made the day before asking Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney for the city’s Confederate statues. The request was made after news broke that the governor was planning on having the Robert E. Lee statue removed and Stoney was expected to propose an ordinance in July to rid Monument Avenue of all Confederate monuments.

“Since that request has become public knowledge,” Eanes said in a statement after deciding to withdraw his request, “I have received phone calls and e-mail both for and against the concept, from people I respect, of using these monuments to aid tourism infrastructure. Taking into strong consideration the many voices I have heard I have made the decision to withdraw the request.”

