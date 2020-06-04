Virginia mayor withdraws request to take Richmond’s Confederate monuments

CREWE, Va. (WRIC) — The mayor of Crewe, a small town in Virginia, said Thursday that he no longer wants Richmond’s Confederate monuments in order to boost tourism after receiving feedback “both for and against the concept.”

Mayor Greg Eanes withdrew a request he made Wednesday asking Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney for the city’s Confederate statues. The request was made after news broke that the governor was planning on having the Robert E. Lee statue removed and Stoney was expected to propose an ordinance in July to rid Monument Avenue of all Confederate monuments.

“Since that request has become public knowledge,” Eanes said in a statement, “I have received phone calls and e-mail both for and against the concept, from people I respect, of using these monuments to aid tourism infrastructure. Taking into strong consideration the many voices I have heard I have made the decision to withdraw the request.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

