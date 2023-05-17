LEXINGTON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Military Institute (VMI) in Lexington honored the class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Tuesday, May 16.

Three hundred and six cadets graduated this week, and just over half of them have been commissioned into the armed services.

Major General Cedric T. Wins, the superintendent of VMI, acknowledged that the class of 2023 went through some unique challenges to reach their graduation day. The class came to VMI at the end of 2019 and had to spend a large part of their time at the school in virtual classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class of 2023 also dealt with tragedy early in their academic life One of the cadets, Jamison Clark, died in November of the class’s first year. Clark was honored at commencement with a brick effigy, which his classmates also brought to other important ceremonies during their time at VMI.

Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin made the keynote address, asking the graduates how they would answer an essential question — “who am I?”

“You live by a code that incorporates words like integrity, character, respect, and stands against prejudice, hate and oppression, that honors our great country, commonwealth, Corps, family, and friends,” Youngkin said. “Class of 2023, when you ask yourself ‘Who am I?’ Stand tall, and answer confidently because you are a VMI Graduate, and you will inspire the world.”

After this speech, Youngkin was presented with a saber from Cameron Cavanaugh, the President of Class ’23.

This is not the first time the school and the governor have crossed paths — VMI cadets marched at Youngkin’s inauguration ceremony in January 2022.

While all the graduating cadets were honored during Tuesday’s ceremony, two graduates recieved special honors. Samuel H. Wolfe, the class valedictorian, received the First Jackson-Hope Medal for highest attainment in scholarship and the Society of the Cincinnati Medal, for efficiency of service and excellence of character.

The Second Jackson-Hope Medal for second highest attainment in scholarship went to electrical and computer engineering major Philip M. Argauer.