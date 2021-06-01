Virginia Military Institute must address ‘racist and sexist culture,’ report finds

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Military Institute’s culture “creates and reinforces barriers” hindering the state-funded military college from confronting the racial and gender disparities in the treatment of cadets and faculty, a five-month investigation into VMI’s culture and policies found.

The independent probe was conducted by the law firm Barnes & Thornburg at the request of Gov. Ralph Northam, a VMI alum, after reports were published of allegations of a history of racism at the school. An interim report was released in March with findings from a survey sent to cadets, alumni and employees.

A 152-page final report was published Tuesday by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia following the full investigation.

“VMI has also traditionally been run by white men, for white men. VMI’s overall unwillingness to change—or even question its practices and traditions in a meaningful way—has sustained systems that disadvantage minority and female cadets and faculty, and has left VMI trailing behind its peer institutions,” the report’s summary stated. “If VMI refuses to think critically about its past and present, and to confront how racial and ethnic minorities and women experience VMI, it will remain a school for white men.”

In a statement, VMI’s Board of Visitors called the allegations in the final report “serious” and that the school would treat them as such.

“VMI is not immune to the challenges all colleges face in this area, and there have been incidents on our campus which we have documented and shared as part of this investigation,” the statement read. “Let us be clear though, this behavior has never been tolerated and, as an oversight board, we are committed to assuring every action is being taken to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for all at our school.”

Examples of institutional racism and sexism were found during the course of the investigation, with the report concluding that VMI did not address the issues and even tolerated such a culture.

“The racist and misogynistic acts and outcomes uncovered during this investigation are disturbing. Although VMI has no explicitly racist or sexist policies that it enforces, the facts reflect an overall racist and sexist culture,” the report states. “Until last fall, VMI had shown no appetite to significantly change the biased outcomes their programs produce. The changes underway since then are part of a critically important and positive step forward. But VMI’s conduct throughout this investigation, and the facts that the investigation uncovered, cannot be ignored.”

Gov. Northam addressed the final report Tuesday, saying after a press conference where he signed the paid sick leave bill that he has looked it over and it’s currently being reviewed by legislators and VMI.

“We have work to do, but again, the goal here with VMI is to make it welcoming, to promote diversity, to make it inclusive and to continue to train citizen soldiers,” Northam said.

Peter Blake, the director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, said in a statement after its release that SCHEV would not make recommendations until after reviewing the whole report.

“SCHEV will not reach any conclusions or make any recommendations on the B&T study until after we have had ample time to review it,” Blake said. “We look forward to engaging VMI as well as the broader higher education community to consider issues raised by the report and recommendations.”

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.