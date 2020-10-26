Virginia Military Institute’s superintendent resigns after governor orders investigation

Virginia Military Institute’s Board of Visitors announced Monday morning that the college’s superintendent, J.H. Binford Peay III, is resigning. (Photo: VMI)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Military Institute’s Board of Visitors announced Monday morning that the college’s superintendent, J.H. Binford Peay III, is resigning.

“General Peay has served VMI as superintendent exceptionally well for more than 17 years, the announcement said. “General Peay is a great American, patriot, and hero. He has profoundly changed our school for the better in all respects.”

This announcement comes less than a week after Governor Ralph Northam ordered an investigation into the Virginia Military Institute’s culture. This was the result of a report from The Washington Post where Black cadets and alumni recounted a history of “relentless racism” at the college.

Northam and Virginia’s other top elected officials shared their “deep concerns about the clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism at the Virginia Military Institute” in a joint letter to VMI’s Board of Visitors last Monday.

The BOV said it will immediately begin the search for a new superintendent.

