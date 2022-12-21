RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year.

Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour. The current minimum wage rate is $11, which will last until Jan. 1, 2023. After that, the minimum wage rises yearly until it hits $15 an hour in 2026. Following 2026, the minimum wage will be adjusted annually to compensate for inflation.

According to the Code of Virginia, the new minimum wage rate will affect residents in the service industry, such as companions, cooks, waiters, butlers, maids, valets, and chauffeurs. It will also affect any individual employed by an employer, which includes home care providers.

These rates will go into effect immediately on Jan. 1, 2023.

