RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On the heels of a nationwide baby formula shortage, mothers throughout Central Virginia are saying that recalls have made it even harder for them to provide for their children.

A recent announcement from Abbott — the company responsible for producing a number of Similac products — states that they have voluntarily recalled several brands of their ready-to-feed baby formula amid fears that products could spoil because some bottles weren’t sealed properly.

“We take our responsibility to deliver high-quality products very seriously,” said Abbot’s Executive Vice President, Joe Manning. “We internally identified the issue, are addressing it, and will work with our customers to minimize inconvenience and get them the products they need.”

In the U.S., the affected products include certain lots of Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac NeoSure and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.

Some local parents say that while they wait for a solution, so does their child’s next meal.

“Something’s got to give for helping parents in this country, for sure,” said Meagan Ellstad.

This most recent recall comes just months after the nation’s recovery from a nationwide baby formula shortage resulting in empty shelves at many stores here in Central Virginia.

“[All] of those things just raises a very unnecessary level of anxiety when parents are already dealing with a lot,” Ellstad said.

For more information about Richmond’s Women, Infants and Children supplemental food program, visit the Virginia Department of Heath’s website.