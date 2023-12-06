RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has returned 44 stolen or looted works of ancient art back to their countries of origin.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and a unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office sent a summons to the VMFA, which is run by the state, to provide records related to the procurement of 28 objects as they investigated the global trafficking of stolen and looted antiquities, per the VMFA.

The VMFA shared its documentation, per a release, which led investigators to review how 33 more pieces made it to the Richmond museum. Of the 61 total works reviewed, the VMFA said investigators presented “irrefutable evidence that 44” were stolen or looted.

“These works include a bronze Etruscan warrior that was stolen from Room VIII of the Museo Civico Archeologico (Archaeological Museum) in Bologna, Italy, in 1963,” the VMFA said in a release.

The other 43 were looted from Italy, Egypt and Turkey in “an international criminal conspiracy involving antiquities traffickers, smugglers and art dealers” under investigation by Homeland Security and the Manhattan DA’s office, per the VMFA.

No evidence linked current VMFA employees to any criminal activity during the acquisition of the 44 works, per the release, which mostly took place in the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s. A VMFA spokesperson said they couldn’t comment further on the works being returned.

“The clear and compelling evidence presented to VMFA left no doubt that the museum does not hold clear title for these 44 works of ancient art,” VMFA’s Chief Curator and Deputy Director for Art and Education Michael R. Taylor said in a statement.

Five pieces among the 44 being returned:

Gnathian Askos (Wine Flask), circa 330 BC, attributed to the Rose Painter, South Italian (Gnathia), terracotta, 11 × 10 × 10 ½ in. (27.94 × 25.4 × 26.67 cm). Photo by David Stover © 2016 Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Red-Figure Lekythos, 4th century BC, attributed to the Underworld Painter (Greek, South Italian, Apulia), terracotta, 37 ¼ × 13 ½ in. (94.5 × 34.3 cm). Photo by Travis Fullerton © 2016 Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Vessel in the form of the God Bes (Cosmetic Container), 650–550 BC, Egyptian (Dynasty 26, Late Period), faience, 5 5/8 × 3 25/32 × 3 3/8 in. (14.29 × 9.6 × 8.57 cm). Photo by Katherine Wetzel © 2010 Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Etruscan, Statuette of a Warrior, 5th Century BC, bronze, 8 ¾ × 3 ½ × 2 ¾ in. (22.2 × 8.9 × 7 cm). Photo by Travis Fullerton © 2014 Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Figure of a Soldier Mime Riding a Rooster from a Funerary Set, 3rd century BC, (South Italian), polychromed terracotta, 7 ½ × 3 ½ × 5 3/8 in. (19.05 × 8.89 × 13.65 cm). Photo by David Stover © 2017 Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

“Stolen or looted art has no place in our galleries or collection, so we are delighted to return these works to their countries of origin. The museum has safely delivered the 44 objects to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which will facilitate the return of these objects to Italy, Egypt and Türkiye,” he added.

Seventeen works of ancient art are no longer being investigated and can remain in the museum, per the VMFA. Col. Matthew Bogdanos, the head of the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan DA’s Office, referred 8News to the office’s press team, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The VMFA has returned six other pieces since 2004, including three European paintings stolen during the Nazi era and three works back to the Tlingit tribe to comply with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, per its release.