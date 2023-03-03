RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The 2023 General Assembly session may be over, but advocates are still pushing their legislative priorities.

Following the end of the legislative session, the Virginia NAACP didn’t have too many major wins. In a briefing Friday, Tyee Mallory, the Virginia NAACP legislative coordinator for the 2023 session, reflected on the result.

“I would say that we had no major losses and no major victories,” Mallory said.

Mallory said the organization’s main victory was an expansion to the eligibility for the Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Fund. Descendants of Virginians who were denied public education after Virginia closed a number of schools in 1954 will now be able to apply.

“The funds for Brown v. Board are being extended to its descendants,” Mallory said. “That is to be greatly, greatly applauded.”

The organization also applauded HB1510, sponsored by Delegate Dawn Adams, which establishes local incentives for urban green space. This authorizes localities provide flexibility in efforts for the preservation, restoration or development of urban green space defined in the bill.

The NAACP put their stamp of approval on Senate bill 1448 as well. This makes reduced rate tuition charges for certain students at Norfolk State University and Virginia State University. It permits the Norfolk State University Board of Visitors and the Virginia State University Board of Visitors to charge reduced rate tuition to any non-Virginia student who has completed at least 30 credit hours of course work and is enrolled in a program at the relevant institution that leads to employment in a high-demand field. The bill has an expiration date of July 1, 2028.

In LGBTQ and abortion issues, the senate’s democratic majority clashed with house republicans.

The NAACP was relieved HB1387 did not pass. The bill would have required some public education sports programs to designate athletes based on biological sex. The NAACP named it among a list of bills they say would have been detrimental.

The organization is now calling on Governor Youngkin to veto Senate bill 1455, which would allow a chief law enforcement officer to enact a curfew during a “civil disturbance.”

“One person’s narrow view of the civil disturbance can be something as simple as 20 teenagers hanging out in a Wal-Mart parking lot,” Mallory said. “We are asking the governor to not sign this bill into law and let’s take a second look at it to make sure that we’re not encumbering communities with curfews that could lead to other dire consequences.”

8news has reached out to the Governor’s office for comment.