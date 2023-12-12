RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia NAACP is scheduled to appear in Richmond City Circuit Court today after it filed a lawsuit against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration in October.

The lawsuit alleges that Youngkin’s administration failed to turn over public records explaining the process for deciding whether or not voting rights should be restored for convicted felons with completed sentences.

The NAACP filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request as a result of Youngkin’s decision to roll back a restoration of rights system that had been used by his three predecessors.

According to the NAACP, the FOIA requests specifically focused on records concerning “the Governor’s lack of publicly stated criteria for his decisions on whether to restore an individual’s rights and the extremely slow pace of rights restoration under his administration.”

In November, a Youngkin spokesperson said the administration and the NAACP had met for discussions on the issue multiple times over months. Additionally, the spokesperson claimed the governor had shared around 680 pages of records, including some he was not required to under the law.

Today’s court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the John Marshall Courts Building.