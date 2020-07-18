Virginia National Gaurd gains first female infantry company commander

Capt. Candice Bowen becomes the first female officer to take command of a Virginia National Guard infantry company July 18, 2020, in Woodstock, Virginia. Bowen became the VNG’s first female infantry officer after completing the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course in 2019, and took command of the Woodstock-based Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Capt. Timothy England. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time in its history, the Virginia National Guard has a woman commanding one of its infantry companies.

Capt. Candice Bowen took command of the Woodstock-based Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment on Saturday, July 18th.

“It feels a bit surreal,” Bowen said. “I honestly am just ready to take charge of the company and lead my Soldiers.”

A self proclaimed “military brat,” Bowen was born in Germany where her father, a retired Army sergeant major, served. She later joined the military herself, first as part of the military police force in Virginia, and later was deployed to Qatar with 3rd Battalion in 2016.

Bowen then volunteered for a follow on assignment with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment in Afghanistan where she earned the Combat Action Badge.

She also became the VGN’s first infantry officer back in 2019. Bowen said her advice for other women considering serving in infantry units is to just jump in and do it.

“If you enjoy it, have fun, and you are giving it everything you got, you will be absolutely fine,” Bowen said. “You will love it, and it will be the best thing you ever did.”

