MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia National Guard has dropped nearly 10,000 gallons of water to help suppress the large wildfire that has spread throughout the Quaker Run area.

The blaze began on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and on Tuesday, Nov. 7, the National Park Service said it affected 2800 acres on private, state and federal lands, with about 670 acres within Shenandoah National Park’s boundary.

The Virginia National Guard deployed two helicopters equipped with 660-gallon water buckets within 24 hours after Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency — due to multiple wildfires around the state — on Monday, Nov. 6.

The helicopters have carried out 15 bucket drops, totaling at about 10,000 gallons of water.

The Virginia National Guard (VNG) drops nearly 10,000 gallons of water to help suppress a large wildfire located in the Quaker Run area. (Photo: Virginia National Guard)

The Virginia National Guard (VNG) drops nearly 10,000 gallons of water to help suppress a large wildfire located in the Quaker Run area. (Photo: Virginia National Guard)

The Virginia National Guard (VNG) drops nearly 10,000 gallons of water to help suppress a large wildfire located in the Quaker Run area. (Photo: Virginia National Guard)

The Virginia National Guard (VNG) drops nearly 10,000 gallons of water to help suppress a large wildfire located in the Quaker Run area. (Photo: Virginia National Guard)

The Virginia National Guard (VNG) drops nearly 10,000 gallons of water to help suppress a large wildfire located in the Quaker Run area. (Photo: Virginia National Guard)

The Virginia National Guard said it is scheduled to continue its aerial fire suppression support on Wednesday, Nov. 8.