RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion has announced a new summer competition for service members.

The Summer Slam Challenge will be open to all Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers now through July 31, 2022. A pizza party will be awarded to the unit that submits the most qualified leads in the state.

Additional prizes will be awarded to the soldier who submits the highest number of qualified leads during the Summer Slam.

Leads must be submitted through the Virginia National Guard app, available on both Apple and Android devices.

Winners will be announced and notified no later than Aug. 2, 2022, with the pizza party prize to follow during the August drill period.

For more information, visit the Virginia Army National Guard website here.