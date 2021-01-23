Virginia National Guard will have 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen remain on duty in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Members of the National Guard gather outside the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today the House of Representatives plans to vote on Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, removing President Trump from office. Wednesday, House Democrats plan on voting on articles of impeachment. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Approximately 1,000 Virginia National Guard (VNG) personnel will remain in Washington D.C. along with 7,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the country.

The VGN made this decision following the inauguration of President Joe Biden in order to provide enduring support to local and federal authorities.

“Virginia National Guard personnel are remaining on duty following the presidential inauguration at the request of local and federal authorities, and they will remain on duty until those agencies no longer require our direct support,” Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. said. “We expect our troops to conduct security-related missions to include crowd control, traffic control and assisting with entry and exit points. We are incredibly proud of the professionalism and dedicated service they have demonstrated throughout this mission, and they will continue to play an important role in helping keep their fellow citizens safe.”

The VGN had around 2,400 Soldiers and Airmen on the ground at the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, assisting law enforcement in protecting people and property.

Governor Ralph Northam approved the initial VNG support after the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The VGN had Soldiers, Airmen and members of the Virginia Defense Force providing logistics, administrative, finance, medical and public information support.