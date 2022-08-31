RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All of Virginia’s 22 national parks will be free to enter on National Public Lands Day in September.

It usually costs $30 for a single vehicle to enter the Shenandoah National Park, but on National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, the entry fee to the park 200,000 acre park is waived.

National Public Lands Day is a yearly event and is led by the National Environmental Education Foundation in partnership with the National Park Service

A view of the Blue Ridge mountains seen from Skyline Drive early November 23, 2013 in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. (Photo KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Shenandoah National Park is just one of Virginia’s 22 National Parks which includes the Appalachian Trail.

Nearby, Washington, D.C. has 25 National Parks.

National Public Lands Day is just one of a number of fee free National Park Day entrance days every year.