ARLINGTON, Va. (WRIC) —The over 70-year-old remains of a U.S. soldier killed during the Korean War will soon finally be put to rest.

Virginia native, Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow, will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery April 22.

Truslow was reported missing in action Dec. 12, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. He was 20 years old.

North Korea turned over Truslow’s remains almost 70 years later, on July 27, 2018. The remains were confirmed to be Truslow’s using DNA, circumstantial and anthropological evidence by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency June 7, 2021.

Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow (Photo Courtesy of U. S. Army Human Resources Command)

Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow (Photo Courtesy of U. S. Army Human Resources Command)

Truslow’s name, along with more than 7,500 other Americans who are still missing from the Korean War, recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

If you want to see the most up-to-date statistics on DPAA recovery efforts for those unaccounted for from the Korean War, follow this link for the Korean War fact sheet on the DPAA website.