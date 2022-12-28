RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to start 2023 off on the right foot? Some time in the great outdoors with a “first day hike” at one of Virginia’s state parks could be a well-needed breath of fresh air after New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will be offering free parking for all 41 state parks throughout the Commonwealth on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Visitors will also receive a commemorative sticker while supplies last.

First Day Hikes is an initiative of America’s State Parks, offering ranger-led hikes in state parks across the country.

One exception to the free admissions will be Natural Bridge State Parks which will have a per-person admission fee for access to the bridge. Southwest Virginia Museum will also be closed on Jan. 1 although a hike is still planned.

For a full list of “first day” hiking opportunities, visit the DCR website.