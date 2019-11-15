Virginia officer rescues unconscious woman from burning car

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Farmville police officer rescued an unconscious woman from a vehicle engulfed with flames early Friday morning.

An officer with the Farmville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E. Third Street at 4:18 a.m. on Nov. 15. According to police, the car was “already consumed in fire and heavy smoke was coming from the passenger compartment” when the officer arrived.

The officer then tried to save the unconscious woman, only identified as a 57-year-old woman, in the driver’s seat. The woman’s seat belt was cut by the officer, police said, and she was removed from the burning vehicle.

Another officer who arrived on the scene helped check for other occupants in the vehicle, and eventually, with the help of two citizens, assisted the first officer in moving the unconscious woman to a “safer distance.”

The driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, was flown to a Richmond hospital after she was originally taken to Southside Community Hospital. She is in critical, but stable, condition, Farmville police said Friday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

