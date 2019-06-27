1  of  5
Virginia officer shoots, kills man who attacked him with sword

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who attacked the officer with a sword in Rockingham County.

The incident took place shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Lone Pine Drive in the town of Timberville.

Timberville police were initially called to the home for an ongoing domestic situation. When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old Michael S. Norquest barricaded inside the home, Virginia State Police said.

When an officer was able to get inside of the home, he was assaulted by Norquest with a sword, according to VSP. The officer then shot at Norquest, who died at the scene.

The officer was taken to the UVA Medical Center, where he was treated for serious injuries and has since been released. No other law enforcement was injured.

Norquest’s body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and an autopsy.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

