RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and multiple Virginia organizations and task forces are working towards both prevention and improving support for victims.

According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General, human trafficking is something that can happen to anyone at any time. People of all ages, genders, sexes, ethnicities, nationalities, immigration statuses and socioeconomic classes can be trafficked. Trafficking can occur in both typically safe, legal industries and illegitimate industries.

“Victims of trafficking are robbed of their autonomy, forced into a life of unspeakable suffering, and subjected to physical, emotional and psychological abuse,” said Superintendent of the Virginia State Police, Colonel Gary T. Settle.

Investigators have recognized a few factors that can make someone more vulnerable to human trafficking. These include:

Being in an unstable housing situation

Being exposed to or having a history of addiction

Being exposed to or having a history of domestic violence

Having unmet emotional or financial needs

Being in poor health

The recently-formed Virginia Capital Area Human Trafficking Task Force — made up of several police departments throughout the state — both investigates cases of human trafficking and connects survivors to resources.

Additionally, other area human trafficking task forces are working throughout the region. According to the attorney general’s office, over 100 trafficked El Salvadorians, including children, were identified during a Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigation.

If you or someone you know is being trafficked and needs services, call the 24/7 National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. You may also text “HELP” or “INFO” to 233733.

Those who believe they may have come into contact with either a human trafficker or a victim of human trafficking should never engage with them directly. This could endanger both yourself and the victim.

Instead, officials ask that you report that information either by calling 911 or reaching out to your local law enforcement agency.

Some additional numbers you may contact include: