Virginia pausing all J&J vaccinations until investigation into blood clot reports is complete

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said the state is pausing all administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We are closely monitoring the actions by the federal government to pause all Johnson & Johnson vaccinations while it investigates an extremely rare possible side effect,” Dr. Avula said in a statement Tuesday morning.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam tweeted saying that the state is following new guidance from the federal government.

Following new guidance from the federal government, Virginia will temporarily pause all use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the @CDCgov and @US_FDA investigation is complete.



Read the full statement from @VDHgov: https://t.co/GJryUwyQjT — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 13, 2021

According to Dr. Avula, if you have an upcoming appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you will be contacted to reschedule your appointment.

In the meantime, Virginia’s vaccine rollout will continue with two other authorized vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

U.S. health authorities are recommending that people who were given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their health care provider.