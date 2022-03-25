CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — A photo contest featuring the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed across the East Coast is underway.

The annual contest is put on by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), and photo submissions will be accepted online through April 1 at 5 p.m.

The contest to highlight the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed’s rivers and streams is open to photographers of all skill levels, although contest rules state that you must be at least 13 years old to enter.

The photos must include a body of water within the watershed, such as a pond, lake, river, stream, creek, or the Bay itself. From the Bay’s headwaters in New York to its mouth in Virginia, from the Shenandoah Mountains of West Virginia to the eastern shores of Maryland and Virginia, the foundation is looking for one-of-a-kind photos showing the positive aspects of the Bay and its waters.

Interested parties may submit up to three photos to be judged. Winners will receive a monetary prize, as well as a one-year membership to CBF and winning photos may be displayed on CBF’s website, in a CBF e-newsletter, in CBF’s 2023 calendar, and in CBF’s award-winning magazine, Save the Bay.

The awards are:

First Prize: $500

$500 Second Prize: $250

$250 Third Prize: $150

$150 Viewers’ Choice: $100

Visit the organization’s page online for the official contest rules and guidelines.