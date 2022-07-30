RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For Virginians getting ready to complete their back-to-school shopping, or preparing their homes with emergency supplies, there will be a three-day tax holiday next week for back-to-school and emergency preparedness needs.

The holiday will begin Friday, Aug. 5, and end on Sunday, Aug. 7.

During this weekend, select school supplies, clothing, footwear and emergency preparedness products will be available to purchase without sales tax. These products include:

Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Qualifying Energy Star or WaterSense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item

More information on the tax holiday and qualifying items can be found at the Virginia Tax website.