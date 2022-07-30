RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For Virginians getting ready to complete their back-to-school shopping, or preparing their homes with emergency supplies, there will be a three-day tax holiday next week for back-to-school and emergency preparedness needs.
The holiday will begin Friday, Aug. 5, and end on Sunday, Aug. 7.
During this weekend, select school supplies, clothing, footwear and emergency preparedness products will be available to purchase without sales tax. These products include:
- Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item
- Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item
- Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item
- Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item
- Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item
- Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item
- Qualifying Energy Star or WaterSense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item
More information on the tax holiday and qualifying items can be found at the Virginia Tax website.