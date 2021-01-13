Virginia player wins nearly $1 million, breaking national HHR jackpot record

A photo of the “Big Ea$y Money” machine the player won nearly $1 million dollars on. (Photo courtesy of Colonial Downs)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia player hit the highest Historical Horse Racing jackpot in U.S. history, winning nearly $1 million at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Hampton, according to Colonial Downs.

This jackpot of of $914,530.90 was won just before 9 p.m. last night at Rosie’s “Big Ea$y Money” machine.

Colonial Downs said the player, who wants to remain anonymous, brought in $100 to “try his luck” and had only been at Rosie’s for about 10 minutes when he hit the jackpot. The man said he was just “in the right place at the right time.”

The player said he is planning to purchase a new home for his family and a car for himself.