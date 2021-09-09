Virginia Poison Center holding discussion on use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Poison Center is helping lead a conversation about Ivermectin on Thursday.

The anti-parasitic drug is used to treat animals, but people have been taking it to treat COVID-19.

Use by humans for treatment of coronavirus hasn’t been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is widely rejected by top doctors.

The discussion will be taking place on Facebook Live starting at 1 p.m. You can head over to the Virginia Poison Center’s Facebook page to check it out.