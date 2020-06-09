Virginia police chief association shares reform proposals with Northam

Richmond Police swearing in the 118th Basic Recruiting Class in 2019 (photo taken by 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As cities and counties across the country enact police reforms in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police shared its recommendations in a meeting Tuesday with Gov. Ralph Northam.

Proposals include expanding the standard for decertification, which prohibits individuals from serving as a Virginia law enforcement officer. Under the current system, officers typically are only decertified if convicted of a felony or misdemeanor that involves moral turpitude.

The association recommends that a Brady standard, which concerns the integrity of an officer, to be added to the statute. It also calls on more research into whether to broaden “the statute to include critical policy violations to ensure uniformity across all agencies for those specific policies.”

READ: VACP Recommendations to Move Virginia Law Enforcement Forward

Suggestions provided to the governor Tuesday could be implemented statewide, but some may need to be reviewed by specific localities.

“While some recommendations may be appropriate for statewide application, others need to be left to local option,” a release from the association said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

