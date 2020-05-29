Virginia police chiefs reinforce need to maintain the public’s trust in the wake of George Floyd’s death

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and the police chiefs for the City of Richmond and Henrico County reacted Friday to the killing of George Floyd, who died while in police custody after a Minneapolis officer was seen kneeling on his neck, saying his death damages the public’s trust in law enforcement.

Floyd’s killing sparked three days of protests across the state and other parts of the country. The officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he complained that he couldn’t breathe, Derek Chauvin, was fired and eventually charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and local police chiefs issued statements in the wake of the charges against Chauvin in order to reassure residents of their commitment “to maintain the trust of the public.”

“On a day in which our country is once again faced with an incident where the trust in law enforcement was shaken,” Dana Schrad, the executive director of the association, wrote, “and a precious human life was lost, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police reiterates one of the most basic and primary tenets of our profession: the preservation of life.”

Richmond Police Chief William Smith shared a statement on the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page.

I am outraged and sickened by the actions I saw in Minneapolis. George Floyd’s egregious and unnecessary death reinforces just how far we still have to go as a nation in law enforcement to replace the fear, mistrust and bias felt among many in the communities we serve with relationships built on transparency, accountability, equity and inclusion. My heart goes out to Mr. Floyd’s family and to the Minneapolis community, and I hope that both find healing and justice.” Richmond Police Chief William Smith

The Henrico County Police Department released a statement that Chief Humberto Cardounel sent to each member of the police division and the message from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police regarding Floyd’s death.

“Once again we find ourselves questioning the acts of others that have tarnished our profession and eroded the public trust bestowed upon us by the community we serve,” Cardounel’s message began. “We are public servants. I expect everyone has seen the images from Minneapolis and have been following what has been going on there and across the country. Although we are many miles away from Minneapolis, the impact here is very real.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: