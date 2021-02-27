Virginia police officer killed Friday afternoon during traffic stop

STANLEY Va. (WRIC) –An officer with the Stanley Police Department was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet sent out by the Virginia State Police.

Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum, 48, had served the department since 2016.

“I know the Stanley and Page County community are keeping Nick and his family in their prayers during this most difficult and tragic time,” said Chief Ryan Dean, in a Facebook post.

Officer Winum was fatally shot on Feb. 26, during a traffic stop in the Town of Stanley. Chief Dean said the shooter was quickly tracked down and taken into custody in a field off of Marksville Road. The chief said this was thanks to the quick response of other Stanley police officers, the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the VSP.

VSP said Officer Winum graduated its 112th Basic Session in 2006 and served with them as a trooper until 2016.

#VSP extends its prayers & condolences to the fellow officers & family of #Stanley, #Virginia Police Officer D.J. "Nick" Winum. #RIP His loss is shared by us, too, as Officer Winum graduated the #VSP 112th Basic Session in 2006 & served w/us as a Trooper until 2016. @VaPSHS pic.twitter.com/rv4E7JlfnE — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 27, 2021

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.