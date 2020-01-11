1  of  2
Virginia police say bicyclist killed in hit-and-run incident

by: The Associated Press

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say a bicyclist has been killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Virginia State Police incident happened about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on Route 7 in Frederick County.

Investigators say a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling east on Route 7 when the driver lost control, striking a guardrail and the bicyclist before overturning.

Authorities say the bicyclist, 49-year-old Mark W. Smith of Winchester, died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police say the driver of the Mitsubishi fled on foot before law enforcement arrived.

Investigators say speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash.

