MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday.

Police responded to a car crash on Oct. 31 around 7:30 p.m. on state Route 602 located west of Walesa Point.

According to police, Timothy Siecker was driving a 2011 Honda Moped — with his wife Lorraine Labounty-Siecker seated behind him — when the vehicle was hit by a deer, ejecting them both.

Lorraine Labounty-Siecker was thrown into the eastbound lanes of traffic when, according to police, an unknown dark-colored sedan hit her and continued traveling east on Route 602 in the direction of Burrells Marina Road.

Lorraine Labounty-Siecker died at the scene. Timothy Siecker was left with serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police are asking those who may have witnessed the crash or have any information about the driver who left the scene to contact them at 804-750-8788 or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.