RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia leaders and cyber security professionals are increasingly concerned that U.S. citizens and everyday operations could be targeted by Russian cyber attacks.

U.S. Democratic Senator Mark Warner questioned U.S. top intelligence officials Thursday during an intelligence committee hearing, as the world continues to wonder what Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next move will be– amid his Ukrainian invasion.

“We recognize that only about 30% of our cyber attacks are actually being reported to the government,” Warner said.

“There’s only one aggressor here, and that’s the jacka** who’s killing women and children,” said Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of President Putin.

This leaves many people asking the question: What if a cyberattack hits the Virginia state government? At least one state agency said they are preparing for the possibility.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority said they are “adding Russia and Ukraine to geographic ‘blocked’ lists.” Network connections from the countries will effectively be blocked.

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, said they are working with federal, private and local partners, as well as law enforcement “to increase our real-time and pertinent information sharing across our cyber ecosystem and are doing so with particular attention to the geopolitical environment currently in flux.”

“An attack against, for example, energy infrastructure could very well affect us,” said Dr. Shital Thekdi, an associate professor of analytics and operations at the University of Richmond.

“Russia is known for its capabilities,” she said of the Russian government and Kremlin-backed attackers’ track record. “Any attack could be seen as retaliation.”

Russian-based hackers were reportedly involved in the 2021 Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.





Potentially dangerous phishing emails could start an attack. Todd Mitchell, a cyber security professional based in Fredericksburg, shared examples of how phishing emails look real.

Dr. Thekdi said people can protect themselves, first, by installing the latest software on cell phones, second, to “regularly check their bank accounts” and third, to “not just think about preparing ourselves but also our families and our organizations.”