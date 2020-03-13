Virginia prison limiting inmate showers in the midst of a pandemic

8News viewers have been reaching out, concerned about hygiene and a lack of showers at a state prison in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. We’ve confirmed Sussex 1 State Prison is on lockdown and showering is somewhat limited.

The Virginia Department of Corrections told 8News offenders are showering every 72 hours. Family members have reached out to 8News concerned about limiting showering to every three days when there is a pandemic underway.

The prison has been on lockdown since Feb. 18 and VADOC doesn’t expect to lift the lockdown until April 1. 8News was told offenders kept jamming cell doors at the prison, creating a dangerous situation. VADOC said they’re working to fix that and inmates still have access to phones, emails and video visits.

In the meantime, VADOC told 8News they are taking coronavirus precautions at all of their prisons. The department is screening offenders coming in from local jails and monitoring its pharmaceutical supplies.

