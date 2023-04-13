BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia prisoners who were held in solitary confinement will be allowed to take part in a class-action lawsuit against the Virginia Department of Corrections, a federal judge ruled this week.

This is the latest legal setback for VADOC, which wanted the lawsuit thrown out on procedural grounds.

The case centers around prisoners who were held in solitary confinement at Wallens Ridge and Red Onion State Prisons and who now say VADOC’s policies violated their constitutional rights.

VADOC claimed to have ended solitary confinement in 2021, replacing it first with “restrictive housing” and then with “restorative housing.”

Advocates and the families of incarcerated people said both systems are simply solitary confinement by another name.

Judge James Jones, a federal district judge on the bench at Big Stone Gap, seemed to agree with them, referring to “restorative housing” as solitary confinement throughout his opinion.

“After the filing of this suit, VDOC began calling the subject housing ‘restorative housing.’ Prior to 2021, VDOC referred to it as ‘restrictive housing,'” Jones wrote. “I will refer to this housing arrangement in the more traditional way as solitary confinement.”

Jones’ ruling did not resolve the facts of the case, which will be litigated in coming months, but did firmly establish that the claims can be shared among a “class” of plaintiffs — namely, anyone who was subject to restorative housing in a Virginia prison at any time since 2012.

That was something the state hoped to avoid, as it means if any damages are awarded, they could be much higher.

The prisoners named in the case have made four main claims against VADOC:

The department violated their due process rights by using vague and arbitrary criteria to decide who was sent to and remained in solitary That they inflicted “unnecessary and wanton pain” by keeping inmates in long-term solitary confinement — a practice considered torture by the United Nations That the state violated both the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act by keeping inmates with mental disabilities in solitary confinement

Lawmakers in Virginia have also recently taken steps to regulate solitary confinement, passing a bill that requires periodic written reviews of solitary confinement status and mandates four hours of out of cell time at a minimum each day.

But advocates say that effort falls short, because Republican delegates forced the removal of a 15-day limit on solitary confinement.