FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large group of abortion-rights protestors walked to the home of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Samuel Alito, Monday night.

Protests centered on the topic of abortion have increased in popularity since a draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked last week. The opinion showed a majority of justices were leaning in favor of abolishing Roe v Wade, fifty years after the landmark ruling in 1973 was established to protect a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

Alito wrote in the leaked draft opinion that the cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey should be overturned, successfully ending federal protection of abortion rights across the country.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted about the Monday night protest, saying, “We have been coordinating with @FairfaxCountyPD, @VSPPIO, and federal authorities to ensure that there isn’t violence.”

Virginia State Police will assist federal and local law enforcement as needed to ensure the safety of our citizens, including Supreme Court Justices, who call Virginia home. Gov. Glenn Youngkin

The governor went on in the tweet to say that Virginia State Police were closely monitoring the situation with Fairfax County, and both were near the protests.