RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngking has announced over $52 million in loans for affordable housing and special needs housing projects across the Commonwealth.

According to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, 49 projects across Virginia will receive this money to create and preserve 3,248 total units for low-income and extremely low-income households, including:

337 permanent supportive housing units

3,155 rental units

93 units for sale as homeownership opportunities

“Ensuring that Virginians have access to attainable, affordable, and inclusive housing is not only a fundamental need but also a strategic component for the prosperity of our state,” Youngkin said. “By bolstering the availability of affordable housing, we are planting the seeds of economic empowerment, by strengthening our communities, and ensuring a prosperous Virginia to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”

The loans were awarded through a competitive process in which 60 applications were received. Of the 49 projects accepted, 18 of them were awarded to projects in Central Virginia. Here are the total awards per locality:

The City of Richmond has nine projects that will receive a total of $13.13 million

Chesterfield County has four projects that will receive a total of $3.75 million

The City of Petersburg has two projects that will receive a total of $1.08 million

Orange County has one project which will receive $900,000

Henrico County has one project which will receive $700,000

The City of Emporia has one project which will receive $700,000

The last announcement for affordable housing in Virginia came on March 10, 2023, when Youngkin announced that 56 projects in Virginia would be receiving $93 million.

A full list of the awardees can be found on the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development website.