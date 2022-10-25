JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg on Monday was apprehended in James City County Tuesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police said the man, previously thought to be 32-year-old Christopher Feagin, is actually named Michael Lee Corey Malone, and that Feagin is one of several aliases the man uses.

James City County Police officers were alerted to a man fitting Malone’s description in a convenience store in the county, located in the 6400 block of Richmond Road. Malone was taken into custody nearby without incident, according to police.

Virginia State Police, the U.S. Marshals and James City County Police worked together in the search efforts.