RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that Virginia will put $93 million in state and federal funding towards affordable and special needs housing in 56 projects across the commonwealth.

The grants will provide low-interest loans to projects that reserve units for low-income residents, administered through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. This year’s round of funding covers 57 projects with a total of 3,825 rental units and 111 affordable homes for sale.

“Increasing Virginia’s supply of attainable, affordable and accessible housing is foundational to strengthening Virginia’s economy,” Youngkin said.

Of those units, 298 will be set aside for “permanent supportive housing” — housing aimed at assisting homeless people in getting steady housing.

The funds come from a combination of federal HOME grants, which totaled $11.2 million, as well as other federal money and funding from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.

You can view the full list of projects here.