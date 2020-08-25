Virginia ranks 2nd out of the top 10 pumpkin spice latte loving states

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you love pumpkin spice lattes? Well you’re not alone.
According to nutritiondietnews.com, Virginia ranked second on their list of the top 10 PSL loving states.
The rankings were determined based on twitter data about the pumpkin drink, like geotagged tweets at places serving the latte, and hashtags such as #PSL.
Here’s the full list:
- Maine
- Virginia
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Tennessee
- Nebraska
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Michigan
- Florida
Overall, trends showed the latte is most popular along the east coast and in the mid west.
Want to pick one up? Dunkin Donuts released their PSL on Aug. 19, and Starbucks started serving the fall drink on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
