Virginia ranks 2nd out of the top 10 pumpkin spice latte loving states

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you love pumpkin spice lattes? Well you’re not alone.

According to nutritiondietnews.com, Virginia ranked second on their list of the top 10 PSL loving states.

The rankings were determined based on twitter data about the pumpkin drink, like geotagged tweets at places serving the latte, and hashtags such as #PSL.

Here’s the full list:

Maine Virginia North Carolina Ohio Tennessee Nebraska South Carolina South Dakota Michigan Florida

Overall, trends showed the latte is most popular along the east coast and in the mid west.

Map of pumpkin spice latte’s popularity across the country. (Map: nutritiondietnews.com)

Want to pick one up? Dunkin Donuts released their PSL on Aug. 19, and Starbucks started serving the fall drink on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

