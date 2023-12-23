(STACKER) — Did you know that Virginia has more than 10,000 acres of land used for Christmas tree production? It’s no wonder that the state ranks within the top 10 states in the U.S. with the highest Christmas tree production.

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Grayson, Floyd, Loudoun, Culpeper and Chesterfield counties lead the Commonwealth in acreage of Christmas tree production.

Read on to find out where Virginia ranks among the top 10 states in the U.S.

10. Ohio

Total trees cut: 155,572

Total farms: 737

Total acres in production: 7,714

Total sales: $4.89M

Ohio families can choose between several species for their Christmas tree: the Austrian pine, Scotch pine, eastern white pine, red pine, southwestern white pine, Norway spruce, or Serbian spruce. However, the Scotch pine is the most popular in Ohio thanks to its strong needle retention and firm branches.

9. Minnesota

Total trees cut: 182,532

Total farms: 321

Total acres in production: 7,337

Total sales: $5.8M

Minnesota Christmas tree farmers sell about half a million Christmas trees each year. The most popular tree varieties in the state are the balsam fir, Fraser fir, and Scotch pine. However, the Norway pine, white pine, and Colorado spruce are also common.

8. New York

Total trees cut: 295,260

Total farms: 1,187

Total acres in production: 19,762

Total sales: Data not available

It takes seven to 12 years to grow a healthy, 7-foot Christmas tree in New York. The most common long-needled tree in the state is the Scots pine, while the most common short-needled tree in New York is the Douglas fir.

7. Virginia

Total trees cut: 474,902

Total farms: 464

Total acres in production: 11,151

Total sales: Data not available

The white pine is the most widely planted Christmas tree variety in Virginia due to its adaptability and excellent needle retention. Despite its name, the Virginia pine is a relatively new species to the state and performs better in the Deep South.

6. Washington

Total trees cut: 535,046

Total farms: 670

Total acres in production: 7,985

Total sales: Data not available

Many rural landowners in southwest Washington benefit from farming Christmas trees, thanks to the long growing season and mild winters that contribute to the production of fir trees. Furthermore, Washington state’s cool fall harvesting season and high humidity ensure the longevity of Christmas trees after they are cut.

5. Wisconsin

Total trees cut: 700,341

Total farms: 859

Total acres in production: 23,373

Total sales: $18.03M

2017’s White House Christmas tree came from the state of Wisconsin, and it was grown by the owners of Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin, who won the 2017 National Christmas Tree Contest. In 2016, the winning Christmas tree also came from Wisconsin.

4. Pennsylvania

Total trees cut: 1,050,159

Total farms: 1,281

Total acres in production: 30,793

Total sales: $28.81M

Pennsylvania harvests more than 1 million Christmas trees each holiday season. If you combine all the acres the state devotes to growing Christmas trees, it would cover more than 49 square miles.

3. Michigan

Total trees cut: 1,551,185

Total farms: 1,233

Total acres in production: 36,986

Total sales: $28.73M

The most popular Christmas trees in Michigan are the Scotch pine, white pine, blue spruce, black hills spruce, balsam fir, concolor fir, Douglas fir, and Fraser fir. In 2017, Amazon began selling and delivering Michigan Christmas trees to families across the country.

2. North Carolina

Total trees cut: 4,031,864

Total farms: 854

Total acres in production: 38,893

Total sales: $86.83M

The Fraser fir comprises about all Christmas tree varieties grown in North Carolina. The North Carolina Fraser fir is shipped annually to every state in the United States and the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Canada, Bermuda, and Japan. North Carolina is a Christmas tree-producing giant, growing more than 1 in 5 Christmas trees in the country.

1. Oregon

Total trees cut: 4,714,298

Total farms: 1,431

Total acres in production: 45,283

Total sales: $120.68M

Oregon’s title as the state that produces the most Christmas trees isn’t even a close race—it outpaces North Carolina (the #2 state) by more than 2 million trees. Ninety-two percent of Oregonian Christmas trees are shipped outside of the state, and in 2015, Christmas trees brought in $84.5 million of estimated revenue.

Stacker compiled the above data from the 2017 USDA Agricultural Census (released in 2019), conducted every five years, to identify the states that produce the most Christmas trees. States are ranked by the number of trees harvested in each.