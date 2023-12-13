RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia and the owner of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards are partnering on a proposed $2 billion entertainment district with a new arena to relocate both teams to Alexandria.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Ted Leonsis, the owner of the teams, announced the public-private partnership Wednesday to build a 9-million-square-foot “world-class Entertainment District” to bring the teams to Alexandria’s Potomac Yard neighborhood.

The tentative deal, which still needs to get approval at the local and state level, would require the Virginia General Assembly to approve the creation of a stadium authority.

“This is the most visionary sports and entertainment development in the world, bringing together entertainment, sports, and technology in the most advanced innovation corridor in the United States: a once-in-a-generation and historic development for the Commonwealth, sports fans, and all Virginians,” Youngkin said in a statement. “The Commonwealth will now be home to two professional sports teams, a new corporate headquarters, and over 30,000 new jobs – this is monumental.”

The teams could be playing in northern Virginia as soon as 2028, according to the governor’s office.

