Virginia receives “D” in social distancing

(WRIC/WJHL) – Virginia has been doing a poor job of social distancing, according to Unacast.

Unacast compared current location data to data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The data includes changes in time spent around the home and total distance traveled.

Virginia has a score of a “D” as of Thursday evening.

The United States as a whole received an average score of a “C.”

In Central Virginia, the city of Richmond received an “B-,” while Henrico County and Chesterfield County received a “C” and “D” respectively. Hanover County, Hopewell and Petersburg received a “D-.”

Some other grades for Virginia counties/cities:

Charlottesville – “A-“

Williamsburg – “A-“

Albemarle County – “B-“

Spotsylvania County – “C”

Dinwiddie County – “D”

Goochland County – “D-“

Louisa County – “D”

New Kent County – “D-“

Charles City County – “F”

Greensville County – “F”

You can view the full map of the U.S. broken down by county by clicking here.

