Virginia receives “D” in social distancing

(WRIC/WJHL) – Virginia has been doing a poor job of social distancing, according to Unacast.
Unacast compared current location data to data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The data includes changes in time spent around the home and total distance traveled.
Virginia has a score of a “D” as of Thursday evening.
The United States as a whole received an average score of a “C.”
In Central Virginia, the city of Richmond received an “B-,” while Henrico County and Chesterfield County received a “C” and “D” respectively. Hanover County, Hopewell and Petersburg received a “D-.”
Some other grades for Virginia counties/cities:
- Charlottesville – “A-“
- Williamsburg – “A-“
- Albemarle County – “B-“
- Spotsylvania County – “C”
- Dinwiddie County – “D”
- Goochland County – “D-“
- Louisa County – “D”
- New Kent County – “D-“
- Charles City County – “F”
- Greensville County – “F”
You can view the full map of the U.S. broken down by county by clicking here.
