Virginia receives “D” in social distancing

Virginia News

by: , Murry Lee, WJHL

Posted: / Updated:

(WRIC/WJHL) – Virginia has been doing a poor job of social distancing, according to Unacast.

Unacast compared current location data to data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The data includes changes in time spent around the home and total distance traveled.

Virginia has a score of a “D” as of Thursday evening.

The United States as a whole received an average score of a “C.”

In Central Virginia, the city of Richmond received an “B-,” while Henrico County and Chesterfield County received a “C” and “D” respectively. Hanover County, Hopewell and Petersburg received a “D-.”

Some other grades for Virginia counties/cities:

  • Charlottesville – “A-“
  • Williamsburg – “A-“
  • Albemarle County – “B-“
  • Spotsylvania County – “C”
  • Dinwiddie County – “D”
  • Goochland County – “D-“
  • Louisa County – “D”
  • New Kent County – “D-“
  • Charles City County – “F”
  • Greensville County – “F”

You can view the full map of the U.S. broken down by county by clicking here.

