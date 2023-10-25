RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Commonwealth has received more than $176,000 in Save America’s Treasures grant funds for the conservation and curation of artifacts of enslaved people at the Kingsmill Plantation located in James City County.

The Department of Historic Resources (DHR) says the approximately $176,176 has been awarded from the National Park Service in partnership with multiple agencies including the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Institute for Museum and Library Services.

The Kingsmill Plantation holds multiple archeological sites including several plantations from the 17th and 18th century comprised of quarters for those formerly enslaved. Since 1972, state archeologists have led excavations to study enslaved individuals who lived and worked at the Kingsmill Plantation.

“The collections we will be conserving using our Save America’s Treasures grant contain important pieces of Virginia’s past that will be used to expand our understanding of the lives of people who are often missing from the written historical record,” said Dr. Elizabeth Moore, State Archaeologist at DHR.

This award will allow artifacts of the plantation to be cataloged, rehoused, and conserved. Along with the care and upkeep of the plantation’s collection, funds will also extend and increase the employment of staff who oversee the conservation of artifacts.

Officials hope to continue to expand on research and knowledge of the colonial era of Virginia and enslaved communities both locally and nationwide.