RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At least eight Virginia Red Cross volunteers headed south early Thursday morning to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, which weakened to a tropical storm in the afternoon.

The storm, which barreled the coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane, made landfall around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Due to the safety threat, volunteers from Virginia were on a ‘ground stop,’ preventing them from responding. However, now that the state is clear of the storm’s path, the volunteers will be driving an emergency response van south to assist.

“I’ve done this a number of times, and every time you see the next one, it breaks your heart,” said Ed Miller, one Virginia Red Cross volunteer. “When you see people lining up to get food, and if they don’t have shelter, it breaks your heart.”

Miller said this is about his tenth deployment with the Red Cross. He said he’s expecting the aftermath to be hard to witness.

“I’m expecting to see devastation as soon as I get there. I’m expecting to see houses flooded out. I’m expecting to see a lot of water in places and people that certainly need food, shelter, and water,” Miller said.

The exact assignments will be determined based on the need, but Miller could be delivering food and recovery supplies, or assisting people find shelter.

“It is tough, it but you cant let it get you down. We have long days…we generally work 10-12 hour days,” Miller said. “If you let things get to you, then you wont be able to do your job. The key is to help people.”

Volunteer missions typically last for two weeks.

For more information on how you can assist, visit the Red Cross’ website.