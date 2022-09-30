RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Floridians start to piece together the damage left behind from Hurricane Ian, Virginians are making their way down south to help out.

So far the Central Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross has sent six Virginians to assist in rescue efforts throughout Central Florida. Twelve more Virginians are on the way this weekend to assist at the three rescue stages in north, south and central Florida.

“We have teams that are out on the ground starting to help with that damage, assessing and starting to get clarity on what we’re going to be dealing with over the next few weeks and months ahead,” Bill Brent, Executive Director of the Central Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross, said.

Altogether, he says there are around 500 volunteers ready to hit the ground running and help people transition from evacuation shelters to temporary housing.

“We know that a lot of these families probably have homes that they can’t go back to, not immediately, probably not for months in some cases,” Brent said.

By tomorrow, the volunteers expect to have 60 shelters across the state to house people in need. Brent says he is thankful of the support he has from the state of Virginia to make these recovery efforts possible.

“The support we get from within Virginia is what allows us to do what we do,” Brent said. “And it’s the same support that will come to Virginia if we need it when disaster strikes us.”

To assist in the efforts here at home, you can make a donation or volunteer your time by visiting the Red Cross website.