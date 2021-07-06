Virginia Redistricting Commission to fill vacancy after resignation of Republican citizen member

Virginia Redistricting Commission meets in person for the first time on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo: Snapshot of Va. Senate livestream)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – One of the four Republican citizen members on the Virginia Redistricting Commission is stepping down Wednesday, leaving the bipartisan panel with the task of finding his replacement as it moves forward with a series of public hearings.

Marvin W. Gilliam Jr. of Bristol, the former vice president of Cumberla and Resources Corporation, a family-owned coal mining company acquired by Massey Energy in 2010, did not share the reason for his resignation but thanked other members at the commission’s first in-person meeting Tuesday.

“I do wish everyone good luck moving forward,” Gilliam, who joined the meeting virtually, said. “You have a difficult task ahead of you and I wish you nothing but the best.”

Mr. Gilliam did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment.

The procedure for filling a vacancy on the commission differs from how the citizen members were initially selected. Instead of five retired judges approving the nominees, the commission will select between the individuals who already submitted applications but who were ultimately not chosen.

Leaders from both parties in the General Assembly, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), Minority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment (R-James City), shared lists of nominees before cutting them down to two finalists.

Since Gilliam was selected from Sen. Norment’s list, the commission will have to pick a citizen from the same list. Amigo Wade, the director of Virginia’s Division of Legislative Services, informed the commission Tuesday that his staff would go back to those nominees to gauge their interest on possibly joining the panel.

Here’s the list of citizens brought forward by Norment:

Mackenzie K. Babichenko (already sits on the commission)

Jeffrey Wayne Bolander (McGaheysville)

Eric Fletcher (Spotsylvania)

Richard Harrell (already sits on the commission)

Thomas Douglas Heffernan (Elkton)

Ben Hudson (Montross)

Thomas H. Hueg (Fairfax Station)

Charles Johnson (Williamsburg)

Joni Organ (Lynchburg)

Christian Ortego (Williamsburg)

Mark G. Rinaldi (Williamsburg)

Mary Catherine Slusher (Rockingham)

Shelly Smith (Powhatan)

John Thomas (Roanoke)

Virginia Trost-Thornton (Forest)

Robert West (Norfolk)

The redistricting commission will hold its first public hearing next week at Longwood University for residents in the state’s Southside region. A total of eight hearings – four in-person and four virtual — will take place in July and August.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.