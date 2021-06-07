Virginia Redistricting Commission votes to hire two partisan attorneys despite plea to also seek nonpartisan legal counsel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Two legal teams with different partisan backgrounds will advise the Virginia Redistricting Commission throughout the redrawing process of the state’s political boundaries.

The 16-member panel voted Monday to immediately issue requests for proposals (RFP) from two attorneys or law firms, one with experience representing Democrats and another with history of representing Republicans.

The 10-4 vote came after the commission rejected an effort to have an additional RFP for a possible nonpartisan firm.

Both votes were 10-4, with all eight Republicans and two Democratic state senators on the bipartisan commission voting against any attempt to seek nonpartisan legal counsel.

The commission were in agreement over holding 16 public hearings during the process, voting unanimously to have eight before redistricting plans are set and eight more before the commission submit its plans to the General Assembly.

